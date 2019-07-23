Church members are praying for clothing donations

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -Some Region 8 residents need your help to help others.
The fourth annual Brookland United Methodist Church Clothing Giveaway is around the corner.
To make this year a success they need clothing donations.
Coordinator Megan Heyl said it’s the generosity of the public that makes this possible.
“When we first started this, it was just an idea,” Heyl said. “We like offering clothes to people in need. The clothing drive is something that’s continued to grow. Working on this over the years has opened my eyes to how big the need is. Especially during this time when kids are going back to school.”
Heyl said they’ll take all clothing donations in all sizes, including accessories like belts, bags and shoes.
What they need most is children’s clothing, specifically clothes for toddler boys.
“The people who come through the day of the giveaway are truly in need,” Heyl said. “These are people who have lost everything they own to house fire and are starting over. These are mothers who have been victims of domestic abuse and she and her children have left with nothing. These people need our support.”
Heyl said the greatest reward was seeing what a difference it makes.
“It’s very uplifting to know you’ve made a difference in someone’s life and helped them,” Heyl said. “To get to see the impact is an amazing experience.”
Heyl said the clothing drive is open to anyone in need.
“There are no income requirements,” Heyl said. “It’s open to anyone who needs help. It's back to school time and we know families have all kinds of needs. It doesn't matter how much you make. Clothing is expensive and if you've got a big family or you have a need that needs to be met, we want to help you do that."
There are several donation sites where people can drop off clothing.
Donations can be taken to Brookland City Hall located at 613 North Holman Street in Brookland.
AAA Storage of Paragould has also stepped up as a donation location. They are located at 105 Linwood Drive.
Larger donations can be taken to the Brookland United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is located at 301 West Matthews in Brookland.
The actual giveaway will take place on Friday, Aug. 2 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brookland United Methodist Church.
For more information, call Heyl at 870-215-3546.
