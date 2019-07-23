K9 officer will be safer when protecting community

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A law enforcement officer will now be safer when his feet hit the streets, all four of them.
According to a news release issued by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, K9 Dex will receive a bullet and stab-proof vest.
It’s made possible through a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, Ma whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
Established in 2009, the organization assists law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.
K9 Dex has worked with his partner Sgt. Zakk Crocker for six months.
Dex is certified in drugs but is working on being certified in tracking.
Sheriff Steve Franks said the safety of all their officers is important.
“K9 Dex has been an invaluable tool to the department,” Sheriff Franks said. “Dex is part of our team, our family and his safety is of the utmost importance.”
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. in law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.
New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are also eligible.
K9 Dex’s vest will receive an embroidery with the sentiment “In honor of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro Police, AR”.
Each vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283 and a five-year warranty.
Delivery for Dex’s vest is expected sometime in eight to ten weeks.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,400 protective vests to law enforcement K9 dogs.
For more information, call 508-824-6978.
