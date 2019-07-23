Grandson’s confession to murdering grandparents

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT/FOX16) - The discovery of a husband and wife on July 14, 2018 in a Randolph county home sparked a double homicide investigation that would lead to the couple’s grandson.
According to a report from Fox 16 in Little Rock, Rita and Ricky Bozwell moved to Pocahontas from Iowa and settled into life in Northeast Arkansas nicely.
The couple joined a tractor club, a church, and made new friends.
The two also developed a routine of visiting a local steakhouse weekly..
“The fish buffet was on Thursday nights, so they went to there every Thursday night with their best friends,” daughter Jessica Patterson said.
On July 14, the couple were nowhere to be found and attempts to contact them failed.
Patterson said she knew something was wrong, but did not want to face it.
That Friday night, however, concern turned to panic and Patterson drove to her parents house, only to find everything was locked up.
The only other person, to Patterson’s knowledge, who had been by the home recently was her son Nick Patterson.
Police showed up to the home on Saturday and were met by Nick’s girlfriend.
Randolph County Sheriff Lieutenant Justin Eversmeyer was one of the first on scene. He described it as one of the worst crime scenes he had ever witnessed.
“It appeared that Mr. Bozwell had been shot in the head with a rifle,” Eversmeyer said. “The grandmother, Rita Bozwell, there was a knife lying beside her… I’m going to guess maybe they had been there for three or four days.”
Jessica Patterson was devastated at the news.
“You know, when you lose your parents, you’re in shock anyway, but to lose both of them and to love them in that way…worst day of my life,” Jessica Patterson said.
The attention turned to Nick and his girlfriend Alexis, who told police the two had been staying at the house that week.
She said she noticed a foul smell that only got worse as the days progressed, and her curiosity led her to Rita Bozwell’s bedroom.
“I walked in there, and I opened the door a little bit… I was looking up to make sure she wasn’t on the bed, dead or anything, and I – when I got ready to close the door I looked down, and she [Rita] was on the floor, and I slung the door and everything and ran out,” Alexis said describing the scene to investigators.
As Alexis’ account solidified, Nick’s crumbled. About half way through his interrogation, the detective in charge utilized the good cop, bad cop routine successfully.
During his confession, Nick told authorities it all came down to a black pickup truck in the front of the house. His grandfather wouldn’t let him use it after Nick asked, causing his anger to boil over into a murderous rage.
Nick Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to 110 years in prison with no possibility of parole.
