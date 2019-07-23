JPD Street Crimes Unit seize a little over a pound of meth

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit has been hard at work.
According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators with the street crimes unit went to the 1000-block of South Culberhouse on suspicion of illegal narcotics drug activity on Friday, July 19.
32-year-old Shannon Catherine Gibbons of Jonesboro answered the door with children present. One of the investigators said he could smell marijuana coming from the home.
They obtained a search warrant and found a small amount of marijuana residue sitting on the pantry floor.
On the kitchen counter top was a yellow plastic sack containing several cellophane bags of methamphetamine and one bag of ecstasy. Also, in the kitchen was a lid to a digital scale and a hypodermic syringe with aluminum can containing methamphetamine residue on the bottom was found in the bathroom hallway.
All items were collected, and Gibbons was arrested.
Investigators retrieved a little over a pound of meth and 27 dosages of ecstasy.
Gibbons appeared in Craighead County District Court on Tuesday, July 23 before Judge David Boling.
She is facing charges for trafficking a controlled substance, possession of schedule I or II no meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gibbons is out on a temporary bond for $30,000 and her next court date is Aug. 30.
