“Lead The Way” event to help support school staff

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) -School officials with the Newport School District want you to help bring the community together to support their teachers and school leaders as another year is set to get underway.
The event, known as Lead The Way, is scheduled for Aug. 5-7.
The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce is searching for partners to provide food and gifts for the teachers.
Brett Bunch, Newport School District superintendent, said it’s all about serving the kids but also knowing it takes a strong team to serve.
“We value what our teachers do in the trenches every day because without them we can’t run a school, we wouldn’t even be here,” Bunch said. “So, the importance of everyone being on board, everyone having the same vision, us working towards the same mission is key for our district to be successful.”
Bunch said there are plenty of opportunities for help.
The district will also feature your business or name on the school district’s website.
