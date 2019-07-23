Poplar Bluff police use Area 51 trend to ask for help identifying man

The male was driving a silver car according to police (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Jasmine Adams | July 23, 2019 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 5:26 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Poplar Bluff are hoping to identify a man they say drives a silver car.

Police said if you recognize the man, contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.

They did have a little fun with what appears to be video surveillance footage of the man.

Police added flying saucers and aliens to the video capitalizing on the hype behind an internet trend involving Area 51.

You don't have to go all the way to Area 51 to witness the paranormal... If you know the identity of the male who was driving a silver car in the video please contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.

Posted by Poplar Bluff Police Department on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Officials did not say why they want the man’s identity.

