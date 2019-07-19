Armed, dangerous man accused in Poplar Bluff shooting turns self in

Armed, dangerous man accused in Poplar Bluff shooting turns self in
George Robert Strahan turned himself in to authorities. (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
By James Long | July 19, 2019 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 8:20 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The search for a man considered armed and dangerous has ended.

According Poplar Bluff officials George Robert Strahan turned himself in to authorities.

The search for Strahan began after a shooting in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Poplar Bluff police said they entered Strahan’s picture and information into the National Crime Information Center database on Monday.

He was wanted in connection to a shooting on Friday, July 19 in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue around 12:55 p.m.

According to police, the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.