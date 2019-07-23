Shelby County deputy sues county after exposure to Fentanyl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County narcotics deputy says the county failed to protect him from Fentanyl while on the job. He’s now suing the county.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court by former Shelby County Deputy Charles Eldridge, says he suffered two overdoses from Fentanyl exposure while working as a narcotics deputy.
On July 31, 2018, Eldridge says he was transporting evidence, including Fentanyl, which was sealed to prevent contamination, and cash, which was not sealed. The lawsuit says the cash was contaminated with the drug and he experienced an overdose, which required him to administer Narcan.
Then on Aug. 15, 2018, Eldridge says he was driving his duty vehicle, which he was told was decontaminated, but after turning on the air conditioner he says he started experiencing symptoms of another overdose.
Eldridge is also suing CorVel, a company that works with the sheriff’s office. The lawsuit says CorVel would not approve treatment from a psychiatrist that could have prescribed medication to help with panic attacks and anxiety he says he experienced after these two episodes.
The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the pending lawsuit.
