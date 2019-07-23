Sheriff: Guns, brass knuckles seized following road rage incident

BAXTER COUNT, Ark. (KAIT) - A road rage incident early Tuesday morning ended with three people in custody and law enforcement officers seizing multiple firearms.
Around 1:30 a.m., a man called 911 to report someone in a Nissan Altima was shooting at his vehicle. The man told dispatch he was eastbound on U.S. Highway 62/412 between Gassville and Mountain Home.
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies, along with officers with the Mountain Home Police Department, responded and stopped the suspect vehicle at the intersection of the 62/412 Bypass and Rossi Road.
According to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery, investigators believe the incident started when the two vehicles began passing each other as they traveled through Gassville.
The incident, Montgomery said, “escalated” when one of the suspects opened fire on the victim’s vehicle.
Following the initial investigation, officers took three people into custody, then searched the vehicle.
Montgomery said officers found a Glock .40 caliber pistol; a Charter Arms .22 magnum pistol; a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver; and a set of brass knuckles.
All three suspects, Montgomery said, claimed ownership of the individual guns.
The suspects were identified as Heath Earl Freeman, 30, of Norfork; Dylan Wade Sanders, 27, of Pineville; and Miranda Kim Worthey, 39, of Calico Rock.
All three were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and taken to the Baxter County Detention Center where they all posted $5,000 bond each and were released.
