Soldier killed by fallen tree at Fort Pickett

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - One soldier was killed and two others were injured when a tree fell at Fort Pickett on Monday.
The Virginia National Guard said the soldier died during a training exercise when a tree was knocked over by severe weather at the base.
It said families of those involved have been notified. The victims’ identities have not been released.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the Soldier who was killed, and we wish a speedy recovery to the Soldiers who were injured," Virginia National Guard tweeted.
