Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KAIT/NBC News) - Here's a different way to beat the heat, run a 5-k while eating ice cream.
The third annual Bassett's Eat and Run 5-k race took place in Philadelphia.
The race is in honor of national ice cream day.
Participants had to run a little over one and a half miles, then eat a pint of ice cream before completing the second half of the race.
While many runners were there to compete seriously, others came out simply to enjoy the sweet treat.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.