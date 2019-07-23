Warrants issued for accused dine and dash couple despite them returning to pay bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are still searching for a couple accused of leaving a Baton Rouge restaurant without paying their bill, despite them returning a day later and paying it off.
The couple, identified by detectives as Cora-Lee Daenen and Kenny Broussard, is accused of racking up a $55 tab of large margaritas and fajitas at Mi Padre’s on Bluebonnet Boulevard just after noon on Monday, July 22 and leaving without paying.
On Tuesday, July 23, after a report on 9News at Noon, the couple returned to the establishment to right their wrongs and pay their debt. The owner says the charges will be dropped.
In a video posted publicly to Daenen’s Facebook page, Broussard talks to someone behind the bar and leaves $50 on the counter.
“There’s your money, I’m on camera [expletive] paying for it,” Broussard says at the end of the 2-minute long clip. “Y’all good.”
A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says theft charges are still being pursued. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).
Screenshots from a now-deleted Facebook post show Daenen and Broussard enjoying their margaritas on Mi Padre’s outdoor patio before allegedly skipping out on the tab.
Surveillance video provided by the restaurant shows the couple walking out of the restaurant and driving off.
Daenen, 25, of St. Amant, was arrested in April for allegedly shooting at a woman inside a moving vehicle. That investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.