AGFC investigate geese killed at business

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission would like to know who shot and killed 11 Canadian geese at the Family Dollar Distribution Center earlier this month.
According to a Facebook post from the West Memphis Police Department, AGFC went to the distribution center July 16 due to geese being shot and killed on their property from the road.
Officers then spoke to witnesses about what happened.
“Witnesses observed a white, extended cab or 4-door truck, possibly a Ford F-150 and dark tinted windows and a black Labrador retriever, riding in the bed, stop on Newsom Road and begin shooting geese from the driver’s window,” the post noted.
Officers found the geese scattered along the bank of the lake as well as floating in the water, West Memphis police said.
Anyone with information on the case can call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
