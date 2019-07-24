$538,900 approved for Arkansas boat ramps and access points

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -A lot of work is going to be seen at boat docks across the state and in Region 8.
According to a news release, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission unanimously authorized July 18 $538,900 from the state’s Marine Fuel Tax program to be used for repairs and upgrades to boat ramps and access points throughout Arkansas.
Marine fuel taxes are collected on gasoline and diesel fuel used in boats throughout Arkansas. The money is held by the Arkansas Department of Transportation and disbursed through a partnership between the AGFC and ArDOT.
Funds will be used for 15 improvements in the next year, ranging from road repairs and parking lots to courtesy docks. Also, riprap reinforcements to prevent erosion are part of the projects.
During the meeting, Commission Chairman Ken Reeves of Harrison asked about the various prices of projects planned that appeared similar on paper.
Chief of AGFC’s Operations Division Kevin Mullen said factors like site conditions, water level changes and engineering can cause a project’s cost and construction time to fluctuate.
Projects funded for 2020 are:
- Repair of an asphalt road and riprap at Don Roufa Highway 412 Beaver Lake Access
- Repair of the parking area at Riverview School Access on the Strawberry River.
- Placement of rock to prevent erosion around the boat ramp at Romp Hole Access on the Kings River
- A courtesy dock on the Arkansas River at the Pendleton Access
- A courtesy dock on Brewer Lake
- Engineering for a boat ramp’s construction at the Greenville Bridge Access of the Mississippi River
- A new parking area and engineering for a new boat ramp at the Barfield Access of the Mississippi River
- Placement of riprap to repair eroded hole in parking lot of Highway 45 Access at Beaver Lake
- A courtesy dock at South Shore Landing on Lake Columbia
- Paving a parking lot at Big Clifty Park Access on Beaver Lake
- Boat access development on Highway 124 on Cadron Creek
- Renovation of the Perryville Access on the Fourche River
- Renovation and replacement of the ramp at Nimmo Access on the Little Red River
- A courtesy dock at Brady Point Access on Lake Ouachita
- A new parking lot and boat ramp at Interstate Park in Little Rock
AGFC Chief of Fisheries Ben Batten said since it was created in 1969, Arkansas’s marine fuel tax has funded nearly $59 million in improvements to boating access in the state.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.