Arkansas kicker Connor Limpert selected to Lou Groza Award watch list

Included in his total was a streak of 10-straight field goal attempts made from Sept. 22-Oct. 27, which ranked as the third-longest in school history. His top performance of the season came on a cold, rainy night against Ole Miss in Little Rock on Oct. 13, where he proceeded to successfully convert all four of his field goals. In doing so, he became the first Razorback since Alex Tejada in 2007 to go 4-for-4 in a game and tied for third-most FGM in a game with Kendall Trainor in 1988.