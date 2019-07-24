Arkansas State senior Cody Grace named to Ray Guy Award watch list

By Chris Hudgison | July 24, 2019 at 12:34 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 12:34 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State punter Cody Grace adds yet another honor to his list of laurels. The senior from Australia was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list on Wednesday. He was a semifinalist in 2018, this accolade goes to the nation’s best punter.

Grace is a part of the NCAA record book. The Red Wolves allowed -15 punt return yards in 2018, the fewest in history. They were first team to hold opponents to negative yardage over the course of a season. Opponents lost an average of 1.88 yards every time junior Cody Grace sent the pigskin in the sky.

Only 8 of Cody’s 64 punts were returned last season. He averaged 40 yards a punt, with his longest boot traveling 62 yards. He has just 1 touchback in his A-State career.

2019 Watch List Season - Arkansas State players honored

Kirk Merritt: Maxwell & Biletnikoff

Marcel Murray: Doak Walker

Javonis Isaac: Mackey

Jacob Still: Rimington

Darreon Jackson: Jim Thorpe

Jerry Jacobs: Jim Thorpe

Cody Grace: Ray Guy

