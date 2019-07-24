Baxter County man convicted of abusing newborn son approved for parole

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Debra Wiggins has fostered dozens of children and adopted five.
One of them is Malachi, who was born a healthy boy.
“He was born totally perfect. Nine pounds, one ounce. Beautiful baby boy,” said Debra Wiggins, Malachi’s adoptive mother.
But everything changed for him just three weeks after his life began in 2016.
"He had a broken collarbone and had some trauma to his brain," Wiggins said.
And that trauma is severe.
He needs help with everything from moving to eating, and he has multiple seizures a day.
In 2018, Malachi’s biological mother, Alyssia Kirby, received 26 years in prison for permitting child abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor.
The year before a jury sentenced his biological father, Jonathan Snow, to 41 years for abusing Malachi. He received 25 years for battery and 6 years in prison endangering the welfare of a minor.
"For them to give him the highest battery charge, I was relieved and thankful," Wiggins said.
That relief, however, was short lived. The Arkansas Court of Appeals overturned Snow’s conviction for battery, saying “on this evidence it is just as reasonable to conclude that Kirby was the perpetrator. As we said earlier, two equally reasonable conclusions as to what occurred may give rise to a suspicion of guilt, but that is not enough to support a conviction.”
"We had a judge and all these jurors, and they all agreed this was the sentence. How can five other people get together and overthrow what all they decided?" Wiggins said.
And after less than two years in prison, Snow was recently approved for parole.
Records show he's currently still in prison, and we were not given a timeline of when he'll be out on parole.
“You still have to know that he’s gonna pay the rest of his life. And I feel like someone else should pay the rest of their life,” Wiggins said.
Malachi's adoptive mother said she's torn about the situation.
"Somebody should be responsible, but it hurts me that he's hurt. It hurts me that they're hurt. It hurts me that everybody's hurt," Wiggins said.
But she also has empathy because Malachi will grow up without his biological parents.
"And every time they have a birthday they miss out on it," Wiggins said. "And maybe they deserve that, and maybe they don't."
She continued, "Not to say that I ever want a relationship with them, but I do hope for the best for them."
Malachi's biological mother, Kirby, is also trying to appeal her convictions.
Documents show Snow is not to have any contact with Malachi while he’s out on parole.
Currently, the Wiggins are trying to raise money to get Malachi a service dog.
As for his long hair, Wiggins said they grow Malachi’s hair out to donate to people in need.
