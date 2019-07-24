Beatles at the Ridge dates announced

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -The 2019 Beatles at the Ridge was announced late Tuesday night.
According to a release from Brett Cooper, the festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. with a symposium and the festival runs through Sept. 21.
The featured speaker is Jim Berkenstadt, with Ken Orth as the featured artist.
The theme for the 2019 festival is Beatles memorabilia.
Two stages will feature eight bands, including the return of Grammy-nominated band Liverpool Legends.
According to the release, Lockhouse Orchestra will perform Friday, Sept. 20 from 6-9 p.m., and will cover a wide variety of musical genres.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, several Christian contemporary groups will take the stage, starting with the Williams Baptist University Worship Team at 1 p.m.
Other artists performing Saturday include Cory Jackson, Gary Hardy & Memphis 2 and The Legends.
The festival will also include a car show, barbecue wing contest, multiple vendors, local entertainment and activities for kids.
To learn more about the event, visit beatlesattheridge.com.
