Church gives in vegetables

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Gardens in Lake City may not be uncommon, but one was created specifically to feed those in need.
The Southern Delta Church of Wicca ATC decided to spend their money on a garden to feed families in the area.
According to the church, 66 percent of the area is low-income, and they hope to feed those willing to eat the produce from the garden.
Rev. Terry Riley said the produce is always taken.
“I’ve come to find out over the years, if people are hungry, whoever’s giving them the food,” he said. “They don’t really care what religion or what background they have. If they’re hungry they accept the food.”
He said the goal is to get people to work together and take care of one another.
