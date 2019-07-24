Cross County deputies found something that wasn’t supposed to be there

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Illegal dumping was found in an area of Cross County, officials said Wednesday.
According to a post issued by the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and code enforcement officers headed to the levee south of Highway 64 on July 12.
When they arrived, they discovered 12 plastic, bulk chemical containers that had been dumped there.
The containers appeared to be leaking diesel and oil, mixed with oil dry.
Deputies found tracks on the scene that looked like they were made by a semi-truck and trailer.
The tracks continued to the side of the levee where it appeared a pickup truck was used to pull the containers off the trailer.
The Cross County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help.
A $500 reward is being offered by the Levee District for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible.
If you have any information about this case, contact the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700. You can also contact Code Enforcement Officer Glenn South at 870-238-5780.
