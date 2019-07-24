Jonesboro police K9 team visits daycare kids

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Kids at a local daycare are busy learning about their A,B,C’s, their 1,2,3’s and K9 officer Rico.
Jonesboro Police Officer Dustin Smith and his partner, Rico, visited with children at the Kids Kingdom daycare Wednesday morning.
They talked about Rico’s work with the JPD and how he protects the community.
Rico specializes in narcotics detection, patrol work, tracking, building search, handler protection and suspect apprehension.
JPD Digital Media Specialist Rachel Carmack, who joined the K9 team for the visit, said the kids were thrilled at the first sight of Rico.
“The kids were very excited when we walked in,” Carmack said. “They were attentive at first but became excited and anxious when they heard they would get to pet Rico at the end. They really loved seeing how fast Rico can run!”
Carmack said they visit the kids every year.
“It’s important for citizens, especially children, to see these dogs out and about and know that they are here to help,” Carmack said. "We didn’t talk much today about police work, more about dogs in general. Dustin taught the kids about safety around dogs and explained the importance of not running up to or petting an animal without their handler present or with the owner’s permission.”
Carmack said the kids weren’t the only ones having a good time. So were Officer Smith and Rico.
“Dustin is always the first to volunteer for community events and demonstrations,” Carmack said. “He truly loves meeting the people he serves and educating the public about what he and Rico do as a team, but also how the whole K9 Unit works together, and how they work in conjunction with other units in the department. He works well with kids and loves showing off his K9 partner.”
Carmack said it’s all about letting people know who they can turn to for help.
“Several of the kids remembered seeing Dustin and Rico at their visit last year,” Carmack said. “That is why this is important. Recognizing Police Officers (and K9s) as their friends and someone they can count on. We hope they learned to respect animals and their boundaries, and to trust officers and see them as friends.”
The K9 team spoke to five classes of students between the ages of three to five. They saw around 40 children in all.
