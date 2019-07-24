July 24: Remembering officer killed in the line of duty

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8.
Here’s a look at what’s making news this Wednesday, July 24:
Weather Headlines
Cool, dry weather will greet you at the door this morning.
We have northerly winds and clear skies across Region 8 with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
These are the coolest temperatures we've seen since early June.
Your forecast for Wednesday calls for plentiful sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.
Another fantastic evening ahead with clear skies and lows in the mid-60s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
News Headlines
After an inspection raised concerns, crews have begun work on a short term fix for Bono Lake.
Law enforcement officers from all across the state will gather in Region 8 today to honor a comrade killed in the line of duty.
Former Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller finally faces congressional interrogators this morning on Capitol Hill. We’ll have a live report on-air and online.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.