Little Rock OKs plan for downtown entertainment district

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Leaders in Little Rock have approved a measure that would create an entertainment district in the city's River Market area, which would allow open containers of alcohol outdoors in a four-block zone on the weekends.
With Tuesday's decision, Little Rock becomes the third city in Arkansas to allow entertainment districts, along with Mountain Home and El Dorado. Mountain Home, which was the first to approve such a district, will debut its entertainment district Wednesday night .
In Little Rock, the entertainment district covers a four-block area downtown and is in effect for limited hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and on certain holidays.
The Legislature passed a measure this year allowing the entertainment districts in Arkansas.
