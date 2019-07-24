NotFightingAlone: Blake Anderson updates Wendy’s fight with cancer at Sun Belt Media Day

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - Blake Anderson talked plenty of pigskin Monday at Sun Belt Media Day.
The Arkansas State head coach was also asked about his wife Wendy’s battle with cancer.
“You know I fully expected we’d be standing before you today man telling you that we beat cancer. I would love to be telling you that. But that’s just not where God’s got us right now. You know just limited details I would tell you that it’s been a tough summer. It’s been a long hard summer. But she is one of the toughest fighters I’ve ever met. We are still knee deep in the battle. And I would just tell you our prayers are needed more now than ever before. So we just continue to fight everyday and even my players have been inspired by just her willingness to fight. Not to make excuses and just battle everyday.”
Last fall, Wendy Anderson was diagnosed with Stage 4 triple negative breast cancer.
On December 12th, 2018, Anderson said the disease had metastasized in the lymph nodes, liver, and lungs.
Earlier this summer, Blake said that there have been decreases in Wendy’s tumors from 25 to 75 percent in some areas of the lungs, liver, and lymph nodes.
