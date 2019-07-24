NotFightingAlone: Blake Anderson updates Wendy’s fight with cancer at Sun Belt Media Day

“You know I fully expected we’d be standing before you today man telling you that we beat cancer. I would love to be telling you that. But that’s just not where God’s got us right now. You know just limited details I would tell you that it’s been a tough summer. It’s been a long hard summer. But she is one of the toughest fighters I’ve ever met. We are still knee deep in the battle. And I would just tell you our prayers are needed more now than ever before. So we just continue to fight everyday and even my players have been inspired by just her willingness to fight. Not to make excuses and just battle everyday.”