Police arrest woman who accused fiance of beating her

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman who claimed her fiancé hit her in the face ended up behind bars.
On Saturday, July 20, Kimberlee Allaire, 23, reported a domestic disturbance at a home in the 400-block of North Fourth Street.
Allaire, who had a swollen and bloody lip according to the probable cause affidavit, claimed her fiancé had grabbed her by the hair and pushed her against the passenger window of a car.
She also reportedly claimed he put her in a headlock and slapped her about the face, causing injuries.
Officers arrested Allaire’s fiancé for the alleged incident.
The following day Allaire called Detective Lieutenant Rhonda Thomas and “stated that she had lied about the incident,” the affidavit said.
“Allaire stated that she was mad at her fiancé…and that she had begun hitting him first,” the court documents said. “She stated that he did push her against the window but that he did not cause the injuries to her face.”
Instead, she told Detective Thomas that “her son had actually caused the injuries.”
After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed to arrest Allaire for filing a false report with a law enforcement agency, a Class D felony.
The judge set her bond at $5,000 cash-only.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.