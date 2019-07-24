Rep. Crawford participates in Mueller hearings, says hearings were definitive

WASHINGTON, DC (KAIT) - Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday appeared before two congressional committees to answer questions about his report into the 2016 election and allegations made by Democrats about obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.
Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, said he believes the report provided the end of the issue and that lawmakers should be working on more important things.
The House Intelligence Committee, along with the House Judiciary Committee, heard from Mueller Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee about the report.
As for the House Intelligence Committee hearing, Crawford said he felt like there was probing on both sides and that Mueller did not waiver on the context of the several hundred page report.
Crawford said the hearing, at times, felt like "a game show,” but noted the issues facing the U.S. Capitol now are much more serious.
“We’re here to do the people’s business. We’re not here to continue to perpetuate this anti-President type stuff and so good governance is good governance. If there’s been some bad behavior within some of the agencies that are charged with law enforcement and protecting our country, we need to oversee that .. we need to pursue that .. beyond that, I think we can put this one in the books and move on,” Crawford said.
The next part of the investigation, Crawford said, will involve an Inspector General’s report on the issue.
