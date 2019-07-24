Stabbing sends one man to hospital, another to jail

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport police arrested a 48-year-old man after they say he stabbed another man multiple times.
Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call at the Unity Health-Harris Medical Center’s emergency room.
When they arrived, according to a news release from Sgt. Matt Duvall, they found 29-year-old Phillip Curry being treated for “multiple stab wounds.”
Curry was later taken to a Little Rock hospital for treatment of what are considered non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives determined the alleged incident occurred in the 3500-block of Johnson Street.
Police went to the scene and located the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Brian Hunter of Newport.
He’s being held at the Jackson County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree battery awaiting his first appearance in court.
Duvall said the investigation is ongoing, and encourages anyone with information on the case to contact the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 870-523-2722.
