Stone County sheriff reflects on career with Sgt. Stephen

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Law enforcement all over the state of Arkansas is remembering Stone County Sergeant Mike Stephen, who died in the line of duty last week.
Tuesday, law enforcement took time to reflect on his career and what it meant to the community.
His leadership, sought by many, including Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds.
“Mike kinda took me in. I learned more from that guy on the side of a road. All the calls we worked, he just really taught me a lot. He’s a good man,” Bonds said.
Bonds began his career in 1994 and said he considers Sergeant Stephen as one of his closest friends who always had his back.
“A lot nights, you’re by yourself and if you got a bad call, you’d hear that guy check 10-8 and he’s coming to help me. I just can’t say enough about him or his family,” Bonds said.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 24 at 1 p.m. at the Calico Rock High School Gymnasium.
A private burial ceremony will follow afterward.
