Study examines pedestrian and cyclist safety

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Further safety precautions for those on either bike or foot may be put into areas of North Jonesboro.
Current pedestrian and bicycle safety measures are the focus of the Safe Transportation for Every Pedestrian (STEP) study.
The issues pertain along Highway 141 and North Church Street, between Allen Avenue and Alpine Street.
The area, according to the STEP study, has current and long‐term needs. The organization provided recommendations for the fixes.
A second study from STEP includes a temporary pedestrian crossing near the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and State Street.
Longtime resident Harold Carter said the projects are well needed because an accident is bound to happen.
“It’s very important because inevitability... I hate to constantly predict disaster but inevitably there’s so much traffic and traveling so fast with pedestrians inevitability this is going to produce accidents and even fatalities,” Carter said.
For more information, contact MPO Director Cecelie Cochran at 870‐933‐4623 or CCochran@jonesboro.org.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.