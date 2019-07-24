Vehicle break-ins see increase in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Something’s on the rise in Jonesboro citizens don’t want to see, vehicle break-ins.
According to Jonesboro Police Department, the entire city has seen a lot of break-ins to vehicles.
Since April, 203 break-ins have been reported to JPD.
When they occur, patrols in the area are increased, but, by that point, it’s too late.
There are a couple of things people can do to help.
JPD Detective Jacob Daffron said it’s important to keep doors locked and personal items out of their vehicle.
“People get distracted,” he said. “People forget to lock their doors. They’re not aware that someone is going to break into their vehicle and be broken into.”
The department said you can request more patrols in your area. Go to their website here to find out more information.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.