Woman accused of embezzlement now being sued

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -A company is suing a former employee accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from them.
Sabrina Minyard, 42, was arrested on Monday, March 25, on suspicion of writing and cashing checks for herself between 2007 to 2019 totaling $795,000 while she was an employee of Temps Plus.
Now, according to court documents, in addition to facing forgery and theft of property charges, Temp Plus and its president, Peggy Lemons, are suing Minyard and her husband
Court documents state Lemons lent personal money to her business during the time Minyard is suspected of embezzling and misappropriating money from the company.
The lawsuit stated she entered into a conspiracy to embezzle the funds with her husband, Robert. The suit alleges he not only received some of the misappropriated funds with full knowledge they had been fraudulently obtained but that he used the money for his personal benefit.
The suit contends the Minyards’ actions were “willful and wanton” and “malicious.”
It seeks compensatory damages, as well as punitive damages.
