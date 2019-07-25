Attorneys already developing defense in Brandon Theesfeld’s case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The father of murder suspect Brandon Theesfeld hired two high-profile attorneys to defend his son.
“We met with Brandon’s father. We have been retained as co-counsel along with Swayze Alford," said Tony Farese, attorney.
Farese and his brother, Steve Farese, met with Theesfeld’s father Wednesday afternoon.
Swayze Alford was already representing the 22-year-old Ole Miss student, who has since been suspended from the university.
Theesfeld is charged in the murder of 21-year-old Ally Kostial, who was also an Ole Miss student. He made his first court appearance Tuesday
Lafayette County investigators got the preliminary autopsy late Wednesday afternoon, showing Kostial died from multiple gunshots. They officially called it a homicide.
Sources told our sister station in Jackson, Mississippi that Kostial was shot eight times in the stomach and torso. Her body was found Saturday morning by Sardis Lake.
Theesfeld was captured Monday at a gas station in Memphis.
“Of course, he’ll plead not guilty at this point in time," said Farese.
Investigators would not answer questions about Theesfeld’s relationship with Kostial.
Photos from Kostial’s VSCO account show the two posing, dating back to 2016.
Friends have told WMC Action News Five their relationship was complicated.
Lafayette County investigators spoke for the first time about the case saying very little.
Tony Farese said a date has not been set for the bond hearing and Theesfeld will remain in the Lafayette County jail.
Farese said the legal team is already developing its defense of Theesfeld.
“We’ll certainly try to obtain copies of police reports. We’ll interview witnesses. We’ll go to the scene in question and we will look at the forensics," said Farese.
It is not clear when that bond hearing will be scheduled.
