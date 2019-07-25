Chairman, members bring new ideas to Unity Coalition meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A committee tasked with figuring out how to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Jonesboro met for the first time Wednesday night.
It was a lot of introductions and hearing what kind of ideas committee members have come up with.
Those ranged from renaming part of Interstate 555 to naming the future Eastern Bypass.
But, Chairman Dr. Charles Coleman had a totally new idea.
He proposed using the walking/biking trail that’s planned to connect the whole city to honor Dr. King and place educational signs with quotes from Dr. King along the entire route.
"I've always said that we don't have enough education in the right way, and a lot of our young folks, whether they're black or white, don't know anything about Martin Luther King Jr.," Coleman said. "They hear about it, they hear about the expressway, they hear about the street names changing, but they don't know anything about what he says or what he really was all about."
Nothing was decided at the first meeting, but Dr. Coleman asked that members seriously think about the ideas that were brought to the table, and maybe even come to a vote at the next meeting.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, July 30 at 5:30 p.m. in the first floor conference room of City Hall.
