A charitable business falls victim to a crime

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -First, the people at a business told police this week that someone stole from them and then is suspected of starting a fire in a dumpster.
According to a report by the Jonesboro Police Department, officers headed to the Abilities Unlimited clothing process center at 420 West Huntington Avenue July 24 after they got a call about the dumpster on fire.
One of the employees told an officer when she came into work, she discovered the fire had been set sometime the previous night.
Jonesboro officers and the Jonesboro Fire Department had responded to the incident the night before.
Both dumpster lids and some clothing were damaged. A small amount of plastic had also melted onto a building column. Fortunately, the fire didn’t reach the building.
However, Brook Reynolds with Abilities Unlimited said that wasn’t the end of it.
The people at the business went through their security footage and suspect that a white male first stole some items from their donation boxes. According to the report, the fire began in the dumpster and the suspect, they believe stole from them earlier, can be seen riding away on his bicycle seconds later.
In spite of the incident, Abilities Unlimited continues to work to improve the working and living conditions of people with disabilities.
They have Adult Development Programs that assist adults with learning and becoming more independent.
Independent living skills, including self-care, adaptive behavior skills and community integration are promoted and reinforced by trained staff.
Through a partnership with Connex Therapies Inc. they also provide physical and occupational therapy, along with speech pathology services.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-7867 (STOP).
