DQ Miracle Treat Day benefits children’s hospitals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Want to make a difference in an ill or injured child’s life?
Then head to Dairy Queen for Miracle Treat Day.
Proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold on Thursday, July 25, will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.
Money raised here in Arkansas will benefit the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
You have two DQs to chose from in Jonesboro located at 2005 S. Madison (across from the Jonesboro High School) and 4100 E. Johnson Ave.
