Everything you need to know ahead of WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

“The players have raved about this course,” Parker said. “There’s an island green on the 11th hole which is always fun. It’s the most balls in the water of any course on the PGA Tour. So, the players have always loved this course. I know Phil Mickelson says every year it’s one of the most underrated courses on tour, and one of his favorite sites on tour. The players love Memphis and love TPC Southwind.”