The future of farming is here with AgLaunch Bootcamp

“This is the first year that AgLaunch has partnered to host one of these intensive bootcamps in Arkansas. Building off of the recent Small Business Administration’s Regional Innovation Cluster Award announcement, AgLaunch sees this continued work with Arkansas State and the State of Arkansas as vital to support early-stage companies in the Mid-South region,” Dr. Burcham said. “This year’s itinerary includes one-on-one counseling with entrepreneur experts, alumni teams, and companies involved in emerging markets and crops, as well as a farm tour with one of AgLaunch’s longest partners, Ritter Ag in Marked Tree, Arkansas.”