The future of farming is here with AgLaunch Bootcamp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Farmers are getting an opportunity to look at agriculture in a brand-new way.
According to an article by Talk Business and Politics, seven startups have been chosen to participate in the AgLaunch Bootcamp.
It’s being hosted this week by Arkansas State University and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture at the Delta Center for Economic Development in Jonesboro.
The teams chosen represent innovations in the food and agriculture field, demonstrating new approaches to farming systems.
Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said their department was thrilled to be a part of the advancement of agriculture.
“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is excited to partner with AgLaunch and Arkansas State University to help cultivate new innovation in agriculture,” Ward said. “With impressive teams like we have participating in the AgLaunch Bootcamp, I feel confident that agricultural technology will continue its important role in keeping Arkansas agriculture strong and the top industry in our state.”
Those participating have access to mentors, entrepreneurial support, not to mention farmers and industry leaders.
The representing teams are:
- Animal Health Analytics-they monitor livestock biometrics and use big date to provide solutions that improve the wellness of the animal, provide cost savings for farm operations and additional trust for consumers in the U.S. food supply.
- Cobbler Technologies, Inc.-they have developed and launched new software that serves as a platform for agriculture companies that easily combines multiple data sources and allows users to customize dashboards to help them make better decisions and share reports securely.
- FareMarket -an online grocery store with an emphasis on local products and delivery on the same day.
- GSS Group -they have developed a vertical hydroponic tower to increase production capacity of greenhouse “dead space."
- Lepidext -a proprietary sterilizing virus to organically eradicate corn earworm.
- Smart Farm Systems -they created a remote, wireless monitoring and control of wells and irrigation.
- SymSoil – they are scaling indigenous microorganisms to bring the soil food web to market.
ASU Dean of Agriculture Dr. Timothy Burcham said innovation is key to agriculture continuing to move forward.
“I am so excited for these teams and the experience they will have on the campus of Arkansas State University during the AgLaunch BootCamp,” Dr. Burcham said. “Entrepreneurship and innovation are critical for future advances in agriculture. It’s going to be a great week filled with learning opportunities that will help these startups be successful. I can’t wait to interact with the team members.”
Dr. Burcham said this year’s bootcamps are offering something they haven’t before.
“This is the first year that AgLaunch has partnered to host one of these intensive bootcamps in Arkansas. Building off of the recent Small Business Administration’s Regional Innovation Cluster Award announcement, AgLaunch sees this continued work with Arkansas State and the State of Arkansas as vital to support early-stage companies in the Mid-South region,” Dr. Burcham said. “This year’s itinerary includes one-on-one counseling with entrepreneur experts, alumni teams, and companies involved in emerging markets and crops, as well as a farm tour with one of AgLaunch’s longest partners, Ritter Ag in Marked Tree, Arkansas.”
