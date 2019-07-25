July 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8.
Here’s a look at what’s making news this Thursday, July 25:
Weather Headlines
Cool, dry weather will greet you at the door again this morning.
We have northerly winds and clear skies across Region 8 with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Your forecast for Thursday calls for plentiful sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.
News Headlines
An eye in the sky is helping reduce crashes at one busy Region 8 intersection.
Following testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Arkansas Representative Rick Crawford says it’s time to move on to more important issues.
A newly formed committee is united in finding an answer to a question facing the city of Jonesboro.
Caught on camera: When a man flashed her, a former soldier chased him down and showed him a side of herself he wasn’t expecting.
