Marked Tree police warn about funny money

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) -Law enforcement officers in Marked Tree are warning citizens to be aware there’s some funny money in the area.
Lt. Jackie Ragan said that during a probation search Wednesday, they discovered some counterfeit money that looked very convincing.
“We confiscated 63 $100 bills,” Lt. Ragan said. “The picture on the bill is spot-on. There is a small Chinese symbol on the back and the money feels a little off. However, if someone crinkled the money, or had it wadded up, they might get away with passing it onto someone.”
Lt. Ragan said after finding the bills, they notified the Secret Service in Little Rock about it.
“Those we spoke to said they believe the money is being purchased online on a Chinese website,” Lt. Ragan said.
Lt. Ragan said they want people, particularly businesses, to be aware of the fake money, in case, it shows up again.
If you run across any bills like this or suspect someone of trying to pass on counterfeit money, contact the Marked Tree Police Department at 870-358-2024.
