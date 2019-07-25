National Civil Rights Museum honoring Abiola, Steinem, Legend at 2019 Freedom Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum announced the recipients of the 2019 Freedom Awards Thursday.
The Freedom Awards honor people who have made significant contributions to civil and human rights.
Past recipients include former Vice President Joe Biden and Reverend Jesse Jackson.
The 2019 Freedom Award honorees are Hafsat Abiola, Gloria Steinem and John Legend. Abiola is a Nigerian human, civil and democracy rights activist and president of Women In Africa. Steinem is a writer, lecturer, political activist and feminist organizer. Legend is an award-winning musician and founder of the Show Me Campaign, which works to give disadvantaged children access to quality educations and end the school-to-prison pipeline.
The museum is also paying tribute to “The Green Book," also know as the “Negro Travelers’ Greek Book," which identified safe services for African Americans traveling during the Jim Crow Era.
honored at ceremony Oct. 30 at the Orpheum Threatre.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.