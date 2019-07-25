National Civil Rights Museum honoring Abiola, Steinem, Legend at 2019 Freedom Awards

The 2019 Freedom Award honorees are Hafsat Abiola, Gloria Steinem and John Legend. Abiola is a Nigerian human, civil and democracy rights activist and president of Women In Africa. Steinem is a writer, lecturer, political activist and feminist organizer. Legend is an award-winning musician and founder of the Show Me Campaign, which works to give disadvantaged children access to quality educations and end the school-to-prison pipeline.