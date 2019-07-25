New software streamlines condemnation process

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - New software is helping Blytheville Code Enforcement get organized and make for a more efficient condemnation process.
It’s called iWorQ Systems, and it’s cloud-based software.
It lets code enforcement officers access the history of any property right from their laptops.
Assistant Chief Ricky Jefferson said they’ve found multiple properties that they’ve condemned more than once because they couldn’t find previous paperwork.
This new program will save time and money, making sure that doesn't happen again.
"It'll be overall a great program, we can write letters in the field right there and when we get back to the office, just print them out and send them on where they're going," Jefferson said. "It'll help streamline things, make things a whole lot better and keep pushing us toward the future."
The set up price was about $10,000, with a yearly $6,000 fee for the company to maintain the software.
But Jefferson said it worked into the code enforcement budget well, with the time and money it will save in the long run.
