Owners believe post office turned distillery is haunted

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Postmaster Spirits Craft Distillery first made headlines for its Trump Tonic Vodka but now the owners are talking about something else, Paranormal Activity.
Owners J. Ross and his wife, Lau Ross, say there’s something up with the building.
“We’ve been here for three and a half years and during that time, we’ve noticed all kinds of unexplained things,” J. Ross said.
Almost immediately after moving in, they felt an eerie feeling. It happens so much, Lau Ross avoids staying there alone as much as possible.
They started giving tours to the public and it caught the eye of a certain group.
On August 17, Off The Chain Paranormal of Batesville is making a stop to conduct a paranormal investigation.
They’ve been conducting the investigations since 2012 and hope to answer the Ross’ suspicions.
“You’ll come out, sometimes, with more questions than you came with. That’s just the unknown, that’s part of the paranormal,” Co-Founder of Off the Chain Paranormal Allen Wallace said.
The owners are okay with whatever they find because the spirits have been harmless so far.
There will be a paranormal party at the distillery before Off The Chain Paranormal investigates on August 17 and the public is invited.
