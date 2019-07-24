Pair of Arkansas State golfers named GCAA All-American Scholars

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Two members of the 2018-19 Arkansas State men’s golf team, including senior Joel Wendin and redshirt junior Matthew Cole, were named Wednesday by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars.
Wendin, a Gavie, Sweden native and Cole of Fayetteville, Ark., represent the Red Wolves on the 2019 list that includes 266 Division I student-athletes. Eligibility for the honor requires an individual must be a junior or senior academically who compiled a stroke average under 76.0 and maintained a minimum cumulative career GPA of 3.2.
The Red Wolves were recently tabbed by the GCAA as an All-Academic Team for posting at least a 3.0 team GPA for the 2018-19 academic year. The A-State program has now earned the recognition all four years under head coach Mike Hagen.
A three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection, Wendin is among six players in program history to be named all-conference three different times. He completed his senior campaign with a career-best 72.82 scoring average and seven top-25 outings.
Cole is a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar for the second consecutive year. He posted a 73.03 stroke average last season, collecting three top-five finishes.
The Red Wolves will open their 2019-20 season Sept. 14-17 at the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
