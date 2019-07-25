Police notice decrease in accidents at SkyCop camera location

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An accident-prone intersection in Blytheville is already seeing the benefits from SkyCop.
Moultrie Drive and Franklin Street is known for people rolling through the stop signs and even causing accidents.
Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson said that’s part of the reason it was one of the first locations that Blytheville police installed a SkyCop pole camera.
It went up the end of May, and in less than two months, police are already noticing a difference.
"We had accidents there a bunch, but now since it's there, we have not had a one," Jefferson said. "People come to a complete stop, so it is effective."
The next cameras to go up will be in Walker Park, at the intersections of Holland and Cherry Streets and Hearn and 16th Streets.
The department also got a new server set up at the police station that will handle all of the new cameras and let officers monitor them in real-time.
