Recall: infant neck support accessory due to risk of suffocation

(KFVS) - Boppy recalled an infant head and neck support accessory due to a risk of suffocation.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the head support area can be overstuffed and cause the infant’s head to be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard.
About 14,000 units were recalled.
This item was sold in two styles: ebony floral and heathered gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support. The product is an accessory to be used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers.
If you have one, you should immediately stop using the head support and contact The Boppy Company for a full refund. You can call them toll-free at 888-772-6779 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday-Friday, email info@boppy.com or click here to visit their website.
According to CPSC, the firm received three reports of babies’ heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product. No injuries have been reported.
The product was sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby and other juvenile products and discount furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $20.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.