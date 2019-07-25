Record spotted gar caught by Wayne Co., Mo. angler

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation announced a new state-record-holder for spotted gar.
Mitchell Dering of Wappapello caught a 6-pound, 2-ounce fish on the St. Francis River on July 5 using the pole-and-line method.
The previous record was a 6-pound, 0-ounce fish caught in 2005 in Boeuf Creek.
“I was actually out catfishing that day,” Dering told MDC. “I already caught one catfish, and then threw my line back in. A little later, my friends noticed the fish jumping out of the water.”
Dering’s catch was his second chance at a state record.
“Two years ago, I caught a record gar on the St. Francis,” he said. “But i ended up turning it loose. So, I was happy to get this catch and have it weighed by a game warden.”
The fish’s weight was verified on an MDC scaled in Wayne County.
According to the MDC, Dering caught the spotted gar using live blue gill as bait. The fish is the seventh state-record fish caught in 2019.
Dering was going to release this year’s catch, like the spotted gar he reeled in two years ago, but apparently fate had other plans.
“It died before I weighed it, so I have plans to mount it,” he told the MDC.
Longnose, shortnose alligator gar and spotted gar are considered nongame fish in Missouri and may be caught and kept.
Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods.
