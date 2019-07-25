Residents say goodbye to fallen deputy

CALICO ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Residents in Calico Rock Wednesday were joined by people around the state and country in saying goodbye to a Stone County deputy killed earlier this month in an officer-involved shooting.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, people gathered at Calico Rock High School for Sgt. Mike Stephen’s funeral.
First, patrol cars went past the restaurant in the town. Stephen was a regular at the restaurant and people there said his normal spot there on Wednesday was reserved, with a candle and a rose in his honor.
“He was always telling people about different things on the menu they should try,” owner Rebecca Beckwith told KARK.
Beckwith said Stephen also provided people with a good feeling.
“The only thing missing today was Mike’s laughter,” Beckwith told KARK.
Sgt. Tony Broadway, an officer from Bossier City, Louisiana, said he and his partners drove six hours to attend the service, with others arriving from New York, Texas and Chicago to attend.
“And we don’t even know the gentleman,” Broadway said. “Don’t have to know him. It’s just a brotherhood.”
Beckwith said Stephen’s death has been difficult, but that his legacy is larger than the town he left it in.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event that I hope I never have to witness again,” Beckwith told KARK.
