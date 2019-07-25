Toddlers found naked in street, woman arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro woman after officers say they found two toddlers wandering the streets naked.
Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Officer Nathaniel Cole responded to the 900-block of East Craighead Forest Road.
When he arrived, according to the initial incident report, he found two children “in the middle of the road naked.”
After securing the children, Cole arrested 26-year-old Kelsey Lane Alvarado on suspicion of third-degree child endangerment and took her to the Craighead County Detention Center.
Alvarado was later released on bond.
