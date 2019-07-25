Alex Carrington & Rachel Stewart headline 2019 class of Arkansas State Hall of Honor

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State Lettermen’s Club will induct five new members into the A-State Hall of Honor during its annual banquet Friday, Sept. 20, at the Woodard McAlister Family Club inside the Johnny Allison Tower of Centennial Bank Stadium.
Two-time All-American cornerback Greg Lee, soccer standout Shawna Sparks, All-American defensive end Jimmy Lisko, women’s golf standout Rachel Stewart and three-time all-conference defensive end Alex Carrington have been selected as 2019 inductees.
The Hall of Honor Banquet is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a social gathering, followed by dinner and the program at 6:30 p.m.
Tables seating eight people are available for $400, while single tickets cost $50. Access to the Woodard McAlister Family Club can be gained by entering the main gate (west side) of Centennial Bank Stadium and taking the elevators to level one.
A two-time All-American, Greg Lee holds the A-State record with three interceptions in one game. The cornerback was chosen All-American by the Associated Press in 1985 and 1987 and his six interceptions in the 1985 season are tied for the sixth most in single-season program history. Lee was selected as a starter on the 2014 A-State All-Centennial Team. Lee currently resides in Pine Bluff, Ark., and is a sales manager for Ashley Home Store.
An all-conference selection in 2005, Sparks is second in A-State soccer history with 22 goals scored. She ranks second in career points with 53 and has the most multiple-goal matches in program history with six. She scored six game-winning goals in her career, the second-most in program history. Sparks also tops the charts in shots attempted with 132 and is tied for the most shots on goal in program history with 67. She holds the record for most goals scored in a game with four against Jacksonville State on Sept. 21, 2003. She also set the record for most goals in a season with 12 in 2003, a year in which she posted four of her six multiple-goal games. Her 30 shots on goal in 2004 still tops the record book for most in a single season. She is the first women’s soccer player to be inducted into the A-State Hall of Honor. Sparks resides in Kingman, Ariz., and is a registered respiratory therapist.
A member of the A-State All-Centennial Team as a starter at defensive end, Lisko wrapped up his A-State career as a four-year letterwinner. Lisko had eight career blocked kicks which remains a school record to date. Lisko earned All-America honors in 1975 as he appeared on the Associated Press Second Team All-American list. He was a First Team All-Southland Conference pick and was drafted in the ninth round of the 1975 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos. Lisko is retired and resides in Hazen, Ark.
Stewart, who was a four-year letter winner at Arkansas State from 1994-97, earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors all four years of her career and was named to the Sun Belt Conference 30-Year All-Time Team that was announced in 2006. She earned top-10 finishes at the Sun Belt Conference Championships all four years of her career, including a career-best third place showing at the 1995 SBC Tournament. She led the team in stroke average in 1995 (82.55), 1996 (81.18) and 1997 (78.61). The women’s golf program has held an annual tournament, the Rachel Stewart Memorial Tournament, to honor Stewart after her tragic passing in a car accident in 2000.
The 2009-10 Sun Belt Conference Male Student-Athlete of the Year, Carrington was a three-time All-Sun Belt Conference performer at defensive end. He was named the 2008 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and ended his career with 21.5 sacks, third-most in program history. A starter on the 2014 A-State All-Centennial Team, Carrington was an Academic All-District honoree and named to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society. He was selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and is one of 11 players in school history to be drafted in the first three rounds. Carrington currently lives in Buffalo, N.Y., and is in the MBA program at Indiana University.
