Alex Carrington & Rachel Stewart headline 2019 class of Arkansas State Hall of Honor

An all-conference selection in 2005, Sparks is second in A-State soccer history with 22 goals scored. She ranks second in career points with 53 and has the most multiple-goal matches in program history with six. She scored six game-winning goals in her career, the second-most in program history. Sparks also tops the charts in shots attempted with 132 and is tied for the most shots on goal in program history with 67. She holds the record for most goals scored in a game with four against Jacksonville State on Sept. 21, 2003. She also set the record for most goals in a season with 12 in 2003, a year in which she posted four of her six multiple-goal games. Her 30 shots on goal in 2004 still tops the record book for most in a single season. She is the first women’s soccer player to be inducted into the A-State Hall of Honor. Sparks resides in Kingman, Ariz., and is a registered respiratory therapist.