Authorities search for aggravated assault suspect in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Randolph County authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with multiple cases there, according to Sheriff Kevin Bell.
Colton Broadwater is wanted for aggravated assault with vehicle fleeing and is also being sought for questioning for multiple burglaries in Randolph County, Bell said.
Broadwater is driving a white Jeep Renegade and may be in either Craighead, Greene, Lawrence or Randolph counties.
Bell said Broadwater was last seen on Highway 49 between Jonesboro and Paragould and it was unknown where he was going.
Police also believe he may be armed as well.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Randolph County deputies at 870-892-8888.
